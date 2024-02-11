{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
EU lacks strength to be treated seriously by Russia — Hungarian prime minister

The majority of European states are already members of NATO and "there is no danger of Russia attacking a NATO member", Viktor Orban said

VIENNA, February 11. /TASS/. The European Union is not strong enough to be treated seriously by Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"It’s not about trust. Our problem is the lack of power. We, Europeans, are not strong enough to be treated seriously by the Russians. It’s a game of power," he said in a conversation with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel, published by the Die Presse newspaper.

"Ukraine will not provide any additional security to us, Europeans, because the majority of us are already members of NATO, which is way stronger than Russia," Orban continued. "There is no danger of Russia attacking a NATO member.".

Hungary
Finland to vote in presidential election runoff
The runoff in the election will take place on Sunday, the results will be known by the end of the day
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
US even in theory not ready to negotiate with Russia based on mutual respect — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the international order should be based on the principle of sovereign equality of countries, whereas cooperation among them should be based on a balance of interests
Criticism of Putin’s interview with Carlson designed to derail peace dialogue — German MP
In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Tucker Carlson
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
EU openly threatened Hungarian premier for his reluctance to finance Kiev — aide
According to Financial Times, EU threatened to completely freeze Hungary's outstanding funds and collapse the exchange rate for the national currency, the Hungarian forint, in order to harm the Central European country's economy and impair its investment attractiveness
Six drones shot down above US base in northeastern Syria
According to Sky News Arabia, the attack was staged by members of an umbrella Shia movement, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Admiral Isakov frigate to be launched in Q3 2024 — sources
"A certain postponement of this event is not associated with the shipyard," the souece added
Kremlin Spokesman reveals main goal of Putin’s interview for Carlson
The interview was viewed for over 150 million times on the X platform alone, said Dmitry Peskov
Black Sea region never had historical connection with Ukraine — Putin
According to the Russian president, Vladimir Lenin "for some unknown reasons, transferred to that newly established Soviet Republic of Ukraine some of the lands, together with people living there, even though those lands had never been called Ukraine"
US journalist Carlson met with Edward Snowden in Moscow — Semafor
According to the portal, he also met with Tara Reade, an American woman who accused US President Joe Biden of sexual harassment
Shoigu inspects drone production at Kalashnikov enterprises in Udmurtia
Kalashnikov concern reported that the drone production was ramped up by 60%, and the production is expected to further increase multifold
Shi’i armed groups fire three missiles at US base in Syria
Eyewitnesses reported explosions on its premises
What we know about Kinzhal hypersonic missile
The Kinzhal is a Russian airborne missile system with a hypersonic aero-ballistic missile
Russian forces repel attack of Ukraine’s unmanned vehicles on civilian ships in Black Sea
Neither civilian cargo ships nor Russian naval ships were damaged as a result of the attack, The Defense Ministry said
Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson 'hit a nerve in the West' — Chinese expert
Wang Yiwei believes that the Western leaders' political course of financial and military support for Ukraine is harming normal citizens who are growing weary of the military conflict
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks Russia’s Altay Republic
The intensity at the epicenter is 6.4
Putin trots out his Akita dog to interview with Japanese journalists
The Russian leader received a female Akita named Yume in 2012 as a gift from Japan’s Akita prefecture
Leading pollster says 75% of Russians would vote for Putin if election held next Sunday
The level of awareness Russians have about the upcoming presidential election stands at 85%
Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12% of votes — election commission
The self-nominated deputy Zahid Oruj is in second place with 2.17% of the votes (107,877 votes)
Baltic Fleet’s helicopter pilots practice firing unguided missiles near Kaliningrad
The press service noted that a special emphasis was on low-altitude flights along specified routes over rugged terrain in bad weather and amid countermeasures by enemy defenses
Kremlin sees no desire, will for negotiations in US — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that "they are well aware of all Putin’s key messages"
IDF detains doctors, patients at Al-Amal hospital in Gaza — Red Crescent
The agency noted that the raid on the hospital lasted about 10 hours with Israeli troops conducting searches, interrogations, damaging equipment and other property and harassing people
Ukrainian forces damage over 10 houses with combined drone, artillery strike
Chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement Vladimir Rogov said that a "gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged."
Russia became Europe’s number one economy despite unprecedented sanctions — Putin
The largest number of sanctions in the world which are applied, are applied against Russia, the Russian president said
36 Ukrainian troops surrender over past week
Russia did not receive offer from US intelligence to jointly investigate Il-76 crash — SVR
The official noted that intelligence agencies of the two countries continue to remain in contact
NORAD claims spotting four Russian military aircraft near Alaska
According to it, the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace without entering either American or Canadian airspace
Almost 200 port facilities damaged in Ukraine since July 2023 — minister
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov also claimed that his country managed to transport over 22 million tons of cargo via "temporary corridors," created in the Black Sea in August 2023
Ukrainian forces lost over 2,190 troops in Donetsk area in past week — Defense Ministry
Forces of Battlegroup South repelled 26 enemy attacks near settlements of Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Klescheyevka, Shumy and Pobeda
Israel’s operation in Rafah to aggravate Gaza crisis — Egyptian foreign minister
The Rafah developments portend further deterioration throughout the Gaza Strip, Sameh Shoukry said
Hungarians in western Ukraine would like to return to historic homeland — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Ukraine received some of the lands that had previously belonged to Hungary and Romania after World War II
One killed, two injured when unidentified device explodes in Kalmykia region
An unidentified device exploded at the Psychological Help Center in Elista on the basement floor of a residential building
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Zelensky risks becoming ‘embattled leader’ after dismissing commander-in-chief — Bloomberg
The news agency noted that Zaluzhny was sacked at the most inopportune moment when aid from the US is delayed while the Ukrainian army lacks artillery shells
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Putin busts Western myths about Russia in interview with Carlson - politician
This interview "literally deprives the West of the chance to exonerate itself for its involvement in the war against Russia," Zmago Jelincic, the head of the Slovenian National Party, said
Registration of Russian presidential candidates over, there will be four of them
For the first time since 2008, there will only be four options in the ballot - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin
Operation of Pantsir system wins admiration in the Middle East
The efficiency of the Pantsir system affirmed in real conditions gives rise to higher interest in it globally, noted CEO of the Russian defense export agency Alexander Mikheev
Press review: Trump helps sink Ukraine aid bill, wins Nevada and Houthis not standing down
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 8th
Putin calls work with CIS, strengthening of ties in CSTO a priority for diplomats
According to the president, quality fulfillments of tasks and obligations, related to Russia’s presidency in the CIS and the expanded BRICS
Only four candidates make the cut for Russian presidential run, first time since 2008
"The decision has been approved," CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at the meeting
Israeli warplanes deliver strike on targets in Syria - reconciliation center
The Israeli air strike caused some damage on the ground, Vadim Kulit said
Russian forces launch 31 group strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex
The Russian military department clarified that the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, formed nationalists and foreign mercenaries are also affected
Russia terminates lease agreements for land plots provided for Ukraine’s embassy — MFA
The Ukrainian side has been informed about this in an established procedure, Maria Zakharova said
Pantsyr mini missile to complete trials this year
A small-size missile was designed to increase the productivity of the complex against new threats of massive drone engagement
Russian drone attacks leave around 70% of Ukrainian troops killed near Donetsk — soldier
It is reported that if a Ukrainian soldier survives a drone attack, he, as a rule, tries to make it to the nearest position, thereby revealing its location to Russian forces
Russia to respond harshly to attempts to strip it of reserve ownership — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, if Russian reserves indeed get used as a security, any people and funds that decide to buy such obligations, will become the first candidates to be subjected to Russia’s countermeasures, including financial and proprietary ones
UNRWA may shut down operations by end of February — representative
"The funding, which is currently available to the agency, will only last for its operations until the end of this month," an UNRWA official said
Kiev deprived itself of opportunity for political settlement, says senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia continues to strive for its goals of "removing the threats emanating from its territory" directed at Russia and its citizens
US isolated in UN Security Council on Palestinian issue — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that, "as the Israeli operation on the cleanup of Gaza progressed, more and more countries reconsidered their positions and their attitude to the October 7 attack," which Russia condemns, "as well as the events that acted as the true reason behind the current escalation, namely the intentional ignoring of a fair resolution of the Palestinian issue."
UN chief didn’t watch Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson, says Guterres’ spokesperson
Dujarric explained that "when the Secretary General finally makes it home at the end of the day, the last thing he does is to turn on the news regardless of what is being shown"
Russia urging UN chief to prevent Kiev’s `dirty bomb’ provocation
According to information received by Russia’s Defense Ministry, "this provocation may be carried out with the support of the Western countries"
Hungarian president announces her resignation
Katalin Novak says she is stepping down in the wake of a scandal after her pardoning of a man involved in child sexual abuse case
Russia to open two polling stations in Greece for presidential vote — ambassador
Stations will be opened in Athens and in Thessaloniki, said Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov
Death toll from Israeli military operation in Gaza exceeds 28,000 — health ministry
Since early October 2023, 67,611 people had been wounded in Israeli bombardment and shelling attacks, the enclave’s Health Ministry said
Russia will never tolerate Ukraine’s membership in EU, NATO — Hungarian premier
"It was foreseeable that Russia will prevent any attempt by Ukraine to integrate into Western organizations", Viktor Orban said
Russia submits to Canada extradition request for Ukrainian SS veteran Hunka — ambassador
The Russian Embassy is now waiting for the response from the Canadian Department of Justice, said Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov
Egypt deploys tanks to Gaza border near Rafah crossing — newspaper
It is reported that Egypt allows only trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip
Putin's interview with Carlson trending on X with over 102 million views
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
Nord Stream operation out of question due to halted certification — German regulator
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the Nord Stream 2 string survived the sabotage act in the Baltic Sea but "Germany does not open it"
American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks
Users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade
Netanyahu seeks to end Rafah operation in southern Gaza by March 10 — newspaper
The prime minister recently told the military cabinet that, given international pressure, the operation in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip should end by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
Ukrainian military floods Kherson Region skies with drones to mask their ineffectiveness
Vladimir Saldo referred to an FPV drone that had been shot down in one of the villages
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Road map for better ties between US and Russia: US ex-intel officer on Putin's interview
He also noted that the Russian leader voiced "a number of critical facts regarding the role played by the West in creating the Ukraine crisis"
World of NATO supporters crumbling, they are ready for all-out war — French politician
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin "is making the entire NATO system infuriated, since it makes people listen to a story that differs from NATO propaganda and which they can’t tolerate", said Florian Philippot
Ukrainian unmanned boat heading for Crimea destroyed in Black Sea
Russian defense ministry said that unmanned motor boat of the Ukrainian army was heading toward the Crimean Peninsula
Israeli military says HAMAS tunnel found under UNRWA headquarters in Gaza
According to IDF press service, the forces located electrical infrastructure inside the tunnel connected to UNRWA's main headquarters, under which the underground tunnel was located, indicating that UNRWA's facilities supplied the tunnel with electricity
Hungarian premier sees no chance for Ukrainian conflict ending in 2024
Budapest will do its best to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, Viktor Orban said
France shuts down two nuclear reactors over fire at Chinon NPP — authority
A transformer of Reactor 3 caught fire in a non-nuclear sector, the statement said
North Korea’s Kim says ready to occupy South Korea if DPRK’s security requires it
At a plenary meeting of the DPRK’s ruling Worker’s Party of Korea in December, Kim said that the WPK was abandoning the idea of a peaceful reunification with the South through dialogue
Israel Defense Forces report killing two Hamas commanders in Rafah
IDF eliminated Ahmed Eliakubi and Iman Rantisi
Russia demands international investigation into Kiev’s attack on Il-76 — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Kiev was well aware that the plane was transporting Ukrainian servicemen for an exchange
Elon Musk slams ‘insane’ volumes of US aid to Ukraine
The comment was posted as a response to ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s tweet, accusing the US Senate of an attempt to allocate funds for Ukraine to the detriment of US border security
Russia’s successful defense prompts NATO to review its strategy — magazine
Russian fortifications in southern and eastern Ukraine were the most extensive defensive works in Europe since the Second World War," The Economist wrote
US hits Houthi surface vehicles, cruise missiles in Yemen — CENTCOM
It is reported that the targets were identified in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen
Putin’s interview with Carlson collects almost 59 mln views on X
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
Russia hopes to discuss strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit — ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said that Moscow hopes "to raise relations between our countries to a new level anf give an impetus to our future achievements"
Top Slovak lawmaker criticizes Western hysteria over interview with Russian president
Lubos Blaha opined that, "the West was in the grip of the same type of mental spasm during the period when the Nazis [were in power] in Germany"
Bundestag deputy says Germany’s decision to stop buying Russian gas was wrong
Klaus Ernst specified that the rejection of Russian resources "has now led to enormous economic difficulties," resulting in "a recession"
Agreement on banning neo-Nazism in Ukraine was reached at Istanbul talks — Putin
The agreement was reached that neo-Nazism would be prohibited at the legislative level
Resolving ‘hot’ international issues without Russia impossible — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noticed that Western representatives "really have nothing to say, including to the population of their own countries"
Talks on Ukraine and Elon Musk: What Putin spoke about in interview with Carlson
Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue on Ukraine but after the Istanbul talks were suspended in March 2022, Moscow has no intention of taking the first step
US, EU ignore Russian calls on Ukraine, pushing their people to abyss — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that "Russia is constantly urging the West to come to its senses and stop flooding the Kiev regime with weapons"
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Chinese New Year festival kicks off in downtown Moscow
Special venues have been organized and decorated in the Chinese style in central Moscow to host festival events until February 18
Russian Armed Forces broaden offensive scope on Dnieper's right bank — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the troops crushed the enemy along the entire 300-kilometer line of engagement, from Ochakov on the bank of the Liman to Osokorovka on the right bank of the Dnieper reservoir
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Russia encounters gravest security threats — top diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that under these conditions the foreign policy service is contributing to the special military operation and the achievement of its goals
Pope watched Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson, head of Old Believers' Union says
"The Pope urges the West to listen to Putin and start negotiations with Russia without any preconditions," Leonid Sevastyanov stressed
Medvedev predicts Apocalypse in event of Russia-NATO war
The politician noted that, "if such a war happens, it will not follow the scenario of the special military operation" and it "won’t be waged in trenches with the use of artillery, armor, drones and means of radio-electronic warfare"
US played key role in ousting Ukrainian president in 2014, researcher says
Jeffrey Sachs noted that the course of NATO expansion to Ukraine and Georgia was adopted by US President George Bush Jr. back in 2008
UNRWA says had no information about Hamas tunnel under its headquarters in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces have not yet officially notified UNRWA about the findings, said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini
Gaza talks tough, each seeks maximum benefit — Egyptian foreign minister
Sameh Shoukry pointed out that Egypt "maintains intensive contact to work out a formula for a ceasefire in the Strip"
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Press review: Carlson interviews Putin in narrative snub and Kiev sacks army head Zaluzhny
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 9th
