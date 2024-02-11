EU lacks strength to be treated seriously by Russia — Hungarian prime minister

VIENNA, February 11. /TASS/. The European Union is not strong enough to be treated seriously by Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"It’s not about trust. Our problem is the lack of power. We, Europeans, are not strong enough to be treated seriously by the Russians. It’s a game of power," he said in a conversation with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel, published by the Die Presse newspaper.

"Ukraine will not provide any additional security to us, Europeans, because the majority of us are already members of NATO, which is way stronger than Russia," Orban continued. "There is no danger of Russia attacking a NATO member.".