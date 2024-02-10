Zelensky risks becoming ‘embattled leader’ after dismissing commander-in-chief — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "risks slipping into the role of embattled leader" following his "ugly fight" with former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, Bloomberg said.

The news agency noted that Zaluzhny was sacked at the most inopportune moment when aid from the US is delayed while the Ukrainian army lacks artillery shells.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a letter from Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to Kiev's European allies, reported that Ukrainian troops were unable to fire more than 2,000 shells a day across the 1,500-kilometer-long line of engagement which is less than a third of the ammunition Russia uses.

On January 29, rumors about Zaluzhny’s resignation emerged, and since then the topic has not subsided in the Ukrainian and Western media spaces. The dismissal of Zaluzhny and the appointment of Alexander Syrsky was announced by Zelensky on the evening of February 8, but the relevant decrees were not published for a long time. Zelensky thanked Zaluzhny for his work as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and offered him the opportunity to remain "on the team." It has not been reported whether the sacked general accepted Zelensky’s offer. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader pointed to the lack of progress of the Ukrainian military at the front.