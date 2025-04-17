Russia open for cooperation with anyone who wants it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is developing relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf and is open to cooperation with anyone who wants it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are developing relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about the development of cooperation with Qatar. "In general, Russia is open to multi-format cooperation with anyone who wants it," he emphasized.

According to Peskov, the level of bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Qatar is not bad, although "the volume of trade turnover in figures is far from matching the potential of the two countries." "But the abundance of intentions and political will to further develop cooperation is very good. In addition, Qatar is a state that plays a very important role in many regional affairs, in international affairs, provides assistance in many sensitive areas, including in Russia," the spokesman explained. "We are grateful to the Qatari side for this. And this is the reason for the mutual interest in the development of dialogue," he pointed out.

The main assessment of relations between the two countries, according to Peskov, was given today by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. "They highly appreciated the contacts that took place in Russia, welcomed Qatar's mutual desire to fully develop bilateral relations. Today a very important step forward was made both at the highest level and at the level of heads of various departments," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Peskov added that there is still a lot of work to be done, including a separate meeting to be organized today at the level of businessmen.

"We have a lot of plans, a significant part of everything has already been achieved, various projects in various sectors of the economy are being implemented. And the main thing is that at the talks both the president and the emir emphasized their will to further develop relations in every possible way," the spokesman concluded.