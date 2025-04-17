Starving for wins against Russia's army, Kiev resorts to attacking civilians — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Impotent to achieve any success against the Russian army, the armed forces of Ukraine are resorting to targeting civilians and civilian sites, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Everyone already understands the desperate situation Kiev’s troops are in, including all their battalions and so on. This is why they fiercely attack civilians, civilian infrastructure, because they are desperate, because the option to carry out a counteroffensive is dead, as are all those forcibly mobilized Ukrainian citizens," she said.

She described Kiev's strategies as "beating a dead horse."

"What attack, what counteroffensive are you talking about?" she asked rhetorically.