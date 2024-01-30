Egypt confident Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to meet food security challenges

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Egypt expects Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to allow meeting the challenges in the area of food and energy security, Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the country’s delegation in BRICS Ragui al-Etrebi said at the meeting of Sherpas and sous-Sherpas of BRICS countries in Moscow.

"You will see that we will become one of the most active, vigorous delegations that is ready to discuss finances, deepening of cooperation in such areas as investment and trade, industrial transformation, the use of ICT [information and communications technologies] for the interest of development, boosting maritime transport, logistics, as well as solution of problems of the lack of food and energy security," he said. "We are perfectly aware of the fact that gradual integration and new members completely joining the BRICS work is a serious challenge. However, we are convinced that under your skilled management we will manage to successfully solve each of those challenges," the official said.

The Egyptian delegation has already started preparing "an in-depth analysis of priorities of Russia’s chairmanship," as well as readying its own proposals, initiatives and presentations, he added.