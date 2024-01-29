Over 200 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in past day — health ministry

CAIRO, January 29. /TASS/. At least 215 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result on Israeli bombardments during the past day, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 300 more people were wounded. The death toll "from Israel’s aggression since last October has risen to 26,637, with 65,387 more people being wounded," the ministry said. Not all the bodies of those killed have been retrieved from under the debris.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.