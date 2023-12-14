Netanyahu discusses threats from Hezbollah, Houthis with US’ Sullivan – statement

TEL AVIV, December 14. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military cabinet discussed combating Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement in the north and the Houthis in the south during the meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Tel Aviv, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

"Netanyahu and the military cabinet met with Sullivan in the Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv today (Thursday, December 14, 2023). [The sides] discussed threats from the Hezbollah movement in the north and the Houthis in the south, as well as ways to solve these problems," the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Office added that, during the meeting, "Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will never let Iran have nuclear weapons.".