IDF strikes 2,500 "terror targets" in Gaza Strip since beginning of ground operations

TEL AVIV, November 5. /TASS/. Israel’s ground, air and naval forces have struck over 2,500 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of ground operations <…> during the combined activities of ground, air and naval forces in the Gaza Strip, over 2,500 terror targets have been struck," the statement reads.

"IDF troops are continuing to eliminate terrorists in close quarter combat and direct aircraft to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts, and command and control centers in the Gaza Strip. Overnight, IDF troops directed aircraft to strike a Hamas military compound containing command and control centers, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure," the press service said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.