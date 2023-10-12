Kyrgyz president signs law ratifying treaty with Russia on joint air defense system

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a law that ratifies the agreement with Russia to establish a joint air defense system, the presidential office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ratification of the agreement reaffirms the commitment of Kyrgyzstan "to strengthen strategic relations with Russia and contributes to the development of continued cooperation in the field of defense and security between the two countries."

On October 11, the Kyrgyz parliament ratified the agreement, which was signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022. The treaty sets up a joint regional air defense system between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan will provide a land plot of 5 hectares near the Russian airbase in the city of Kant for as long as the agreement is in force. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the agreement as a great achievement.