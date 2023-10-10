Iraqi Prime Minister stresses importance of cooperation with Russia within OPEC+

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia and Iraq must continue their cooperation and coordination within OPEC+, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said during negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

"Our countries play an important role in the oil market, so we must continue coordination both bilaterally and within OPEC. This coordination must be based on the mechanism of supply and demand and take into account the demand of investors, producers and oil consumers," the Iraqi Prime Minister said.

"We have many diverse opportunities for cooperation in the economic sphere; we have a good foundation," Al Sudani said, noting the role of Russian oil companies that work closely with their Iraqi partners.

For his part, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Baghdad are successfully coordinating work within OPEC+ to stabilize the situation on global energy markets. The Russian leader also stated that energy is a key area of interaction between Russia and Iraq.