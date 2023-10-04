MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Republican Party member Kevin McCarthy’s resignation as speaker of the US House of Representatives is a direct result of his love for financing Ukraine, Russian Security Council (SC) Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

The politician published a post about "two pieces of good news for the Kiev regime" on his Telegram channel. Firstly, he named the fact that the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, believes Ukraine will join the EU by 2030. "This means that the EU believes that the current Bandera state will survive until then," Medvedev noted.

"The second [news]. For the first time in the history of the US, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has resigned. This is precisely because of his love for the Kiev government and budget compromises to finance the Banderites. He should be proud of this, because the choice was between solving numerous internal problems of the US and further sponsoring neo-Nazis," Medvedev said. Meanwhile, he recalled the recent statement by White House Spokesman John Kirby that the US only had enough money to finance Ukraine for another two months.

Earlier, Congressman Matt Gaetz called on McCarthy to explain the "secret side deal" on Ukraine, which, according to Gaetz, he made with US President Joe Biden. From the congressman's point of view, Biden's statements indicate that McCarthy could have worked out a behind-the-scenes agreement with the Democrats to bring up the issue of continuing funding for Ukraine after the approval of the new US federal budget. McCarthy denied these accusations.