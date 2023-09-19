New York residents of Armenian origin protest against Azerbaijan’s actions outside UN HQ

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Several dozens of people with Armenian flags gathered outside the UN Headquarters in New York to protest against Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

One group of protestors unfurled a large flag of Armenia. Others are carrying smaller flags and banners calling to stop Azerbaijan.

Simultaneously, descendants of other states, including Iran and China, are holding their own protests in the area.

The UN building has been cordoned off due to the ongoing High Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.