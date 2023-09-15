Finland bars entry for Russian cars starting on September 16 — Foreign Minister

STOCKHOLM, September 15. /TASS/. Finnish authorities decided to bar entry for cars registered in Russia starting on September 16, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced during a press conference.

"Finland bars entry at midnight. This means that entry for cars registered in Russia will be prohibited," Valtonen said, underscoring that Finland is prepared to expand sanctions against Russia.

The Minister noted that the ban will not cover cars of Russian diplomats and Russian citizens entering the country over humanitarian reasons.

According to the explanation, provided by the European Commission on September 8, import of goods, listed in the EU Directive 833/2014, from Russia to the EU, regardless of the intended purpose, is prohibited - which includes cars with total number of seats less than 10. The European Commission underscored that it makes no difference whether the vehicles are intended for private or commercial use. The list includes a wide array of goods, from cell phones and recording devices to briefcases, clothes, toothpaste, shampoo and other hygienic supplies.