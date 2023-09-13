Russia fighting sacred fight, DPRK supports every decision Putin makes — North Korea’s Kim

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea believes that Russia is fighting a sacred fight for its sovereignty and security and Pyongyang supports every decision Russian President Vladimir Putin makes, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during talks with his Russian counterpart.

"Now, Russia is fighting a sacred fight to protect its state sovereignty and security while combating hegemonic forces that oppose Russia," Kim said, adding that his visit came at "a special time."

The North Korean leader expressed his full support to the Russian leadership. "We have always supported every decision that President Putin or the Russian government makes," Kim said. According to him, Pyongyang is seeking to develop further its relationship with Moscow.