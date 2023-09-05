CAR president arrives in Gabon to meet with interim president Nguema

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera visited Gabon, where a coup took place earlier. He was received by General Brice Oligui Nguema, sworn in as the interim president on Monday, the Gabon Media Time reports.

Touadera arrived in Gabon as a mediator of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). On September 4, the Community suspended Gabon’s membership. Durgin the September 1 ECCAS summit, Touadera received a mandate to negotiate with the military in order to achieve prompt restoration of constitutional order in Gabon.

The ECCAS, established in 1983, also includes Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, the CAR and Equatorial Guinea. In 2000, members of the Community signed an agreement, which provides for joint action for upholding of security in the region. The ECCAS headquarters is located in Liberville (Gabon).