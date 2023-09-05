Russia first to wipe out Challenger 2 tank in 30 years — report

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. The destruction of the UK-made Challenger 2 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area is the first such incident in the last 30 years these tanks have been used in battle, The Guardian reported citing military experts.

The Guardian points out that only one such tank, which entered combat in 1994, was hit in 2003 in Iraq, but that tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident, not an enemy attack. Meanwhile, the report points out that such statistics can be explained by the small number of tanks produced and their infrequent deployment.

The Guardian and Sky News experts confirmed that the video published on social media depicts a destroyed Challenger 2. According to the experts, the crew most likely survived. Previously, Kiev stated its intent to use the British tanks only if Russian defense fortifications are breached, the report says.

Overall, London shipped 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev this year. The UK itself has 213 tanks of this type. Meanwhile, according to the information presented in the British Parliament in March, only 157 vehicles are combat-ready. Only one country, not counting the UK and Ukraine, uses Challenger 2 tanks - Oman.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making futile offensive attempts since June 4. According to the Ministry, in three months, Ukrainian forces have lost over 66,000 personnel and 7,600 vehicles, achieving no success in any direction. On September 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed.