Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey

DUBAI, September 4. /TASS/. Niger’s Army has sent additional units to a French military base in Niamey, Al Jazeera quoted a source as saying on Monday.

According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them, the source said as he confirmed that French troops have decided to stay at the military base.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reacted by imposing severe sanctions on the rebels, demanding that Bazoum be released and reinstated in office, and threatening to use force. According to the ActuNiger portal, on August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government.

News came in early August that Niger’s rebels renounced military agreements on the deployment of the French military with France and demanded that the contingent be withdrawn. France rejected these demands saying that the corresponding agreements had been signed with the previous Nigerien authorities which Paris recognizes as being the sole legitimate government.