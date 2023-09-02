Memorial service for victims of Beslan terror attack takes place in downtown Paris

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. A memorial service for the victims of the terror attack in the Beslan School number 1 took place in the St. Trinity Cathedral at the Russian spiritual and cultural orthodox center in Paris.

The event was organized by France’s "Solidarite - enfants de Beslan" ("Solidarity - Children of Beslan") and its founder Henri Paul Falavigna. This association has been working on projects on providing aid to children of Beslan for many years.

The service was attended by representatives of French public association, cathedral congregation and reporters.

An obligation to remember

"It has been 19 years since the day of the tragedy, but we continue to remember the victims of this horrific terror attack," Falavigna told TASS. "We must preserve the truth about this event."

According to Falavigna, the association considers this mission an honor.

"We must remember this tragedy, because the children that died in Beslan are victims of terror, just like the ones killed in Paris in 2015 and in Nice in 2016," he said.

"We advocate preservation of ties between Russia and France," says French writer and public activist Dmitri de Kochko. "Terror is our common enemy, which we must fight."

Terror attack in Beslan

In 2004, terrorists captured the Beslan School number 1, takin over 1,200 people hostage. A total of 334 people, 186 of them - children, died in the attack. A total of 126 of former hostages, including 70 children, became physically disabled. Many of them still require rehabilitation.