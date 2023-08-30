Nigerien rebels suspend agreement on France’s military presence

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Niger’s military council has suspended the agreement on French military presence in the country, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to Sky News Arabia, the rebels give France one month to withdraw its troops from Nigerien soil.

On August 4, Agence France-Presse reported that the military council had denounced several military agreements with Paris on the deployment of French military groups and the status of troops present within the framework of fighting jihadists.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Le conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS reacted by imposing severe sanctions on the rebels, demanding that Bazoum be released and reinstated in office, and threatening to use force.