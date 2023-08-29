Kim Jong-Un warns of risk of nuclear war in waters around Korean Peninsula

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Confrontational actions of the US, Japan and South Korea destabilize the Korean Peninsula Region and increase the risk of a nuclear war, including at sea, DPRK leader Kim Jong-Un said during his visit to the North Korean Navy command.

"A while ago, gang leaders from the US, Japan and South Korea convened and announced that they will hold various military exercises and started doing that. Due to the reckless confrontational maneuvers of hostile forces, including US ones, waters around the Korean Peninsula have turned into the largest area of concentration of military vehicles in the world and into the most unstable waters with a risk of a nuclear war," he said, according to KCNA.

"The current situation requires that our Navy exerts all efforts in order to maintain constant combat alert, readiness to crush the enemy’s will in case of unforeseen circumstances," the North Korean leader added.

Kim Jong-Un visited the Navy Command on the occasion of the Day of the Navy.

In mid-August, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol held a trilateral summit in Camp David near Washington. During the summit, they agreed to hold annual joint exercises in order to strengthen the military cooperation. In July, the US and South Korea also held exercises involving a US nuclear submarine. In addition, the USS Kentucky strategic submarine carrying nuclear weapons visited the South Korean port of Busan.