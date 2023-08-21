Trump says will skip presidential debates on August 23

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump confirmed that he won’t be doing the Republican Party debate on Wednesday, according to the politician’s post on his Truth Social.

"New CBS poll, just out, has me leading the field by `legendary’ numbers. Trump 62% <…>. The public knows who I am and what a successful presidency I had, with energy Independence, strong borders and military, biggest ever tax and regulation cuts, no inflation, strongest economy in history, and much more," Trump wrote. "I will therefore not be doing the debates!" he concluded.

The latest poll by CBS and YouGov showed that the ex-president now holds his largest lead over his rivals amid his recent indictments: 62% of the respondents said they would vote for Trump as a presidential candidate. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comes second with 16%.

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing people close to Trump, that he was planning to skip his party’s first debate on August 23 and that a taped interview with Tucker Carlson may be posted online instead.

The next presidential election will be held in the United States in November 2024. Incumbent President Joe Biden announced his re-election bid in April.