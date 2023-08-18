Military ties between Beijing, Minsk to help resolve crises, Chinese expert says

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Strengthening inter-army cooperation between China and Belarus will help resolve crisis situations in Europe, the Eurasian space, the Atlantic and Pacific regions, Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, said.

"Strengthening military cooperation between China and Belarus would help resolve crises not only in Europe and Eurasia, but also in the Pacific and Atlantic regions in a constructive manner when they occur," the Global Times quoted the expert as saying, commenting on Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Minsk.

According to Li Haidong, the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries provides them with additional opportunities to solve various problems. "The military cooperation and cooperation in the field of security between China and Belarus are not targeted at any third party, but are aimed at safeguarding their own national interests," he pointed out.

The scholar recalled the unstable situation in Europe. "The US-led West is attempting to achieve an imbalanced strategic pattern that only benefits itself," he emphasized.

The expert noted that taking into account such a negative attitude of the Western countries, other states should at all costs strengthen contacts with each other and promote strategic cooperation. According to him, this way the world will be able to achieve the necessary balance for common development.

Li Shangfu is on an international trip from August 14 to 19. He visited Russia this week to attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and then traveled to Belarus to meet with President Alexander Lukashenko.