Serbian president expects to meet with Putin in October in China

BELGRADE, August 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he planned to visit China in October and possibly meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin there.

"By the end of the year, I expect to have serious and important conversations with our very, very important partners. I will pay an important visit to China in October. What will happen there is a big question, because, apparently, the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected," Vucic said in a broadcast by Happy TV.

President of Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) Milorad Dodik said on Thursday he also expected to visit China and meet with Putin there this fall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is scheduled for October when China will host the One Belt One Road forum, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said on July 25.