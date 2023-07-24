UN humanitarian coordinator visits Odessa

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown visited Odessa on Monday to walk about the city’s historical center and the Transfiguration Cathedral, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said.

"The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, is in Odesa today, where she has been wrapping up a visit to the Historic Centre - a UNESCO World Heritage site - and the Transfiguration Cathedral, alongside Odesa’s mayor and the governor of the Odesa region," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that on Monday night Russian forces had attacked UNESCO-protected religious facilities in Odessa.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa most probably was hit by a Ukrainian rocket owing to the negligence of its air defense operators. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov rejected the allegation that the cathedral was damaged in a Russian attack as an "absolute lie.".