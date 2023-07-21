CIA sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons — head

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns has told the Aspen Security Forum.

"We do not see today any concrete preparations for the potential use of nuclear weapons," he said, adding that "the nuclear saber rattling <…> is reckless and deeply irresponsible."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in late September 2022 that all situations where Russia may potentially use nuclear weapons had been clearly spelled out in its military doctrine.