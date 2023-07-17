Ukraine plans to withdraw from CIS agreement on combating human trafficking

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine has introduced a bill on withdrawal from the CIS agreement on cooperation to combat trafficking of people, organs and human tissues to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), says Taras Melnichuk, representative of the government in the Ukrainian parliament.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a subject of legislative power has registered a draft bill ‘On withdrawal from some international agreements signed within the Commonwealth of Independent States’ in the Verkhovna Rada. The bill […] provides for withdrawal from the CIS agreement on cooperation in combating trafficking of people, organs and human tissues, signed in Moscow on November 25, 2005," he said on his Telegram channel Monday.

According to Melnichuk, the bill also provides for Ukraine’s withdrawal from the CIS agreement on cooperation on combating motor vehicle thefts and their return.