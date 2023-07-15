Sudan Sovereign Council head to attend Russia-Africa summit – embassy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Sudan Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is expected to attend the Russia-Africa summit as the delegation head, the Sudanese embassy in Moscow told TASS on Saturday.

"We confirm that work is underway on preparing a visit by Sudan Sovereign Council Head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as part of the Russia-Africa summit," the diplomatic mission said.

Interaction with Moscow will continue "despite any events." "The Russian Federation is our strategic partner. No events can damage our relations with Russia," it said.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development.".