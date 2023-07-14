Europe to allocate over 400 million euro for rebuilding Ukraine — premier

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and EU member states will allocate over 400 million euro to the Kiev government to fund reconstruction projects in the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"The EIB and EU Member States are providing over 400 million euro for the reconstruction of Ukraine," he said.

"This will help fund the most urgent reconstruction projects for Ukrainians, including critical infrastructure," the premier added.

At the same time, not all European countries are happy with the fact that enormous sums are allocated to Ukraine. For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier said that European funds poured into Ukraine will not help to end the conflict and, on the contrary, will delay a solution to it. Therefore, a larger sum will be required for rebuilding Ukraine in the future, he added.