NATO agrees on program of military assistance to Kiev, sets up Ukraine-NATO Council

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries have adopted a long-term program of military assistance to Ukraine and agreed to set up the Ukraine-NATO Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Today, Allies have agreed a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," he told a news conference on the results of the summit’s first day.

"First, a new multi-year assistance program for Ukraine. To enable the transition from Soviet-era to NATO standards, training and doctrines. To help rebuild Ukraine’s security and defence sector. And to cover critical needs like fuel, demining equipment, and medical supplies," he said. "Second, a new NATO-Ukraine Council. A forum for crisis consultations and decision-making where we will meet as equals."

He also said that the inaugural meeting of the Council will be held on Wednesday and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part.