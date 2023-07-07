MELITOPOL, July 7. /TASS/. Risks of Kiev staging a nuclear incident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have reduced considerably but sabotage attempts are not excluded, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Friday.

"The probability of this (a nuclear incident - TASS) has reduced considerably," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "However, it cannot be 100% excluded. We should nor relax thinking that this has become a thing of the past."

According to Karchaa, Ukraine will stop at nothing to do irreparable harm to Russia.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of plotting a terror attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. He informed about it the United States, Brazil, India, China, European, Middle East and African countries but provided no evidence to back his allegation. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov refuted these allegations as another lie. According to Karchaa, Zelensky’s statements may indicate that Kiev is plotting a terror attack or a strike on the ZNPP in a bid to drag NATO into the conflict.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.