Situation in Afghanistan affects security of SCO nations — Indian PM

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan is affecting the security of all Shanghai Cooperation Organization member nations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a virtual meeting of heads of state of the organization’s member countries.

"It cannot be allowed that the Afghan territory is used to destabilize neighbors," he said. "We must work together to combat terrorism, which can exist in any form or manifestation."

The summit brought together all SCO member states. Also present at the event are the heads of two bodies of the organization: the SCO Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Agency. In addition, the heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization, United Nations, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and Commonwealth of Independent States were invited.