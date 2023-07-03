US Secretary of Treasury Yellen set on official visit to China later this week

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will travel on an official visit to Beijing on July 6-9 to meet with a number of high-ranking Chinese officials, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"While in Beijing, Secretary Yellen will discuss with PRC officials the importance for our countries - as the world’s two largest economies - to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges," the statement reads.