All news stories 'planted' about Nord Stream blowup deserve attention — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. All the stories floating around about the sabotage at the Nord Stream, including the scenario involving Poland, deserve attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are very thoroughly recording various leaks, bogus stories that appear here and there in the media space on the topic of the terrorist act and terrorist sabotage around Nord Stream. Each of the versions that is planted deserves attention," he said.

Peskov was commenting on a publication in the Wall Street Journal that German investigators are studying data that may indicate that the saboteurs who blew up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines used Poland as an operational base.

The Kremlin official did not rule out that the Wall Street Journal could release false information about Poland's involvement to hide the true perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

"We cannot rule out that all this information is planted on purpose to divert attention from the true masterminds of this terrorist act against critical international infrastructure," he said.

The Russian side had repeatedly pointed out that what occurred at the gas pipeline "could only have been carried out by state special services," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"Only some state or group of countries could have been behind this terrorist attack," he stressed.

The presidential press secretary added that Russia regrets not being able to participate in the investigation.

"Unfortunately, we still do not have the opportunity to be part of the investigative process, the investigative actions. We are not allowed there. We still insist that there be an absolutely transparent and inclusive investigation, international, in order to find out who ordered it and who the perpetrators of this international crime are," Peskov said.

About WSJ publication

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that German investigators are looking into evidence suggesting a team of saboteurs used Poland as an operating base to damage the Nord Stream pipelines . According to them, the experts came to the conclusion that the Andromeda yacht, allegedly used to deliver explosives to the pipelines, left the port on the Danish island of Christianso.

According to the newspaper, in the interval between the time when the explosives were planted on both gas pipelines, the yacht, presumably, entered the territorial waters of Poland, the investigators are establishing the reason for this. At the moment, it is impossible to say for sure whether the yacht "reached the coast of Poland or approached another vessel in its territorial waters," the sources informed the publication.

During the investigation, experts gained access to the Andromeda yacht which was returned unwashed by the passengers, according to the newspaper. They found traces of explosives, DNA samples and fingerprints on board. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the DNA they found belongs to a Ukrainian soldier they previously identified. Other evidence points to Poland being the logistical and funding center for the sabotage, the Wall Street Journal noted.