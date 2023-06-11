Ukrainian unit loses most of its Bradley fighting vehicles in Zaporozhye — news agency

PARIS, June 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian military unit lost most of its US-made Bradley fighting vehicles (BFVs) during an offensive in Zaporozhye, the France-Presse news agency reported.

According to it, the fighting vehicles were eliminated near the town of Orekhovo.

The news agency said that "of nine vehicles attached to the group's mechanized infantry unit […] six were wrecked, three damaged but reparable, and one was unscathed."

Replying to the agency’s question about the offensive’s results, one of Ukrainian soldiers admitted that no serious progress was made.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to reporters the onset of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. He noted that the Kiev regime had engaged its strategic reserves but the offensive had not been successful due to the courage and valor of Russian servicemen. In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged answering a question on the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On June 10, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops had lost nine tanks over 24 hours south of Donetsk and in the Zaporozhye area, including four Leopard tanks, as well as 11 infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradleys.