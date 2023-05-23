West egotistically forces decisions on other countries — Republic of Srpska president

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The West is exerting pressure on countries to get them to make decisions that serve its interests, visiting President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,) Milorad Dodik, said on Tuesday.

"We see a trend toward imposing decisions in the interests of the West - America and Brussels. In any case, we are against such decisions and stay committed to the Dayton Agreement (the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina - TASS)," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Republic of Srpska on March 23 suspended all communication with the US and UK embassies, saying that this measure would stay in place until they stop interfering into the domestic affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dodik noted that such a decision was "forced by the US and British sides," which did not sign the Dayton Agreement, but openly supported the high representative, who was appointed illegally and without the UN Security Council’s consent.

The Republic of Srpska also declared its readiness to declare independence in light of plans by UN High Representative to B&H Christian Schmidt to adopt a new property law, which would mean the handover of the properties used by the Republic of Srpska government, as well as local authorities and businesses, to Bosnia and Herzegovina.