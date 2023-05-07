Immortal Regiment event held in Lebanese capital

BEIRUT, May 7. /TASS/. Hundreds of Russian nationals, the graduates of Russian and Soviet universities and the staff of the Russian Embassy in Lebanon participated in an Immortal Regiment procession dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Beirut on Sunday.

According to a TASS correspondent, the event kicked off near a church next to the Russian diplomatic mission. The procession, bearing portraits of war veterans, then headed to the Russian Center for Science and Culture where a rally and a concert were held.

Addressing the audience, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov noted that the Immortal Regiment procession became an inseparable element of Victory Day celebrations and a good tradition both in Russia and abroad.

Tony Maalouf who heads the Lebanese Association of Alumni of Russian and Soviet Universities said that Lebanese public figures also participated in the event, noting that the fact that so many Lebanese nationals came to express solidarity with Russia shows sincere love and respect for the country "which stands up for justice across the globe."