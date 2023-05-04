Bahrain condemns drone attack on Kremlin — MFA

DUBAI, May 4. /TASS/. Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, an undersecretary at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry, has condemned the recent drone attack on the Kremlin, according to a statement on the ministry’s website that was released on Thursday.

He made the statement at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alexey Skosyrev.

"His Excellency expressed the condemnation of the Kingdom of Bahrain for attacking the Kremlin and targeting the residence of His Excellency President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, with two drones, as a dangerous escalation," the statement said.

The undersecretary said the Kingdom supports efforts to settle the conflict "through negotiations, in a manner that preserves the lives of civilians and guarantees security, peace and stability for all parties on the European continent."

Abdulla bin Ahmed reaffirmed "the Kingdom of Bahrain's consistent position calling for a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means, in line with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United NationsЎ Within the framework of respecting the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, and not using or threatening force."

Ukraine sent two drones overnight into May 3 to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit, the Kremlin said.