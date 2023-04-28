Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces agree to extend ceasefire for 72 hours — statement

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have signaled their consent to extend the ceasefire for another 72 hours for humanitarian purposes.

"We announce our approval of the trilateral mechanism [UN, African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development - IGAD] and the quartet of nations [the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the United States] about extending the humanitarian ceasefire for another 72 hours, starting from midnight Thursday [1:00 a.m. Moscow time Friday]," RSF said on its Twitter page on Thursday.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to conditions of the humanitarian ceasefire, provided the current situation for our people, and to assisting evacuation of diplomatic missions and foreign citizens," RSF added.

Late on Thursday, Sudan’s armed forces gave their consent to the proposal.

The current ceasefire, mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, expires at midnight (local time). The sides of the conflict agreed to it on April 24, but the humanitarian pause was repeatedly interrupted by clashes.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out.