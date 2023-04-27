Russia calls on all parties to Sudan conflict for restraint — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia calls on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to show restraint, cease fire. Moscow is making efforts to ensure the safety of Russian citizens, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The dramatic events taking place in Sudan are of serious concern to us. We call on the parties to the conflict to show political will, restraint and take urgent steps towards a ceasefire," she said.

The diplomat noted that Moscow was taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Sudan, "including the possibility of evacuation."

"Indeed, other countries are addressing us on this issue as well, and we are in contact with a number of states, including on security issues. I can assure you that this topic is under active consideration," she pointed out.

Development of Sudanese situation

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out. In turn, the World Health Organization reported that the conflict had claimed about 450 lives with over 4,000 people suffering injuries.