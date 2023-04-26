Yerevan takes case to UN court after Baku installs checkpoint on Lachin corridor bridge

YEREVAN, April 26. /TASS/. Armenia has filed a complaint with the UN International Court of Justice after Baku set up a checkpoint in the disputed Lachin corridor, Hasmik Samvelyan, spokesperson for Armenia’s Office of the Representative on International Legal Issues, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Armenian side has appealed to the UN International Court of Justice over the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan near the Hakari River (in the Lachin corridor, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border - TASS), which is in violation of a relevant court ruling dated February 22, 2023," she specified.

On Sunday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry slammed the installation of the Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor as a blatant violation of the 2020 tripartite agreement.