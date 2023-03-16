First French AMX-10RC wheeled tanks arrive in Ukraine, says defense chief

PARIS, March 16. /TASS/. The first batch of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks has arrived in Ukraine and some of them have been sent to the frontline, https://www.lefigaro.frthe newspaper Le Figaro reported on Thursday, citing French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

"The first AMX-10RCs have recently arrived in Ukraine. Some of them have already been sent to the frontline," the paper quoted the defense chief as saying at a meeting of the Defense Committee in the National Assembly (the lower house of the country’s parliament).

The French defense minister declined to specify the number of the tanks sent to Kiev, referring to a military secret. "I am studying the issue of the delivery of the 2nd batch. I will prepare some decisions for the republic’s president because these tanks are already coming at the disposal of our Ukrainian partners," he added.

The Élysée Palace first announced France’s intention to deliver light French tanks to the Kiev regime after French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on January 4. The 17-ton combat vehicle was engineered by the French firm Nexter and produced in 1976-1994. The tank is outfitted with a 105mm cannon and two coaxial 7.62mm machine guns. According to the French Defense Ministry, the 248 combat vehicles in service with the French army have been gradually replaced with new Jaguar armored reconnaissance vehicles since 2020.

As compared to the Leclerc main battle tank operational in the French army, the AMX-10RC has lesser protection and is primarily designed for reconnaissance operations.