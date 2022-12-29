Russia in touch with Malaysia over bloggers’ skyscraper stunt

TOKYO, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Malaysia is in contact with the local authorities about the situation surrounding the Russian bloggers who reportedly climbed the Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur - the second tallest building in the world - and filmed there, the embassy told a TASS correspondent over telephone on Thursday.

"We are in contact with the local authorities on this issue. A request has been sent from our side to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry. The Russian citizens in question have not yet contacted us," the source said.

The Straits Times newspaper earlier reported that the Malaysian authorities were clarifying the details of how a pair of Russian bloggers managed to climb up the Merdeka 118 skyscraper and shoot footage there. According to a spokesman for the company that owns the building, the skyscraper was still under construction and the offenders could be sued. There is no information about whether the couple has been detained or not.

Russian bloggers Ivan Birkus (real last name Kuznetsov) and Angelina Nikolau previously posted photos and videos taken atop Merdeka 118 on the Internet. The couple is known for extreme mountaineering and regularly posts pictures or videos of the tops of tall buildings around the world on their social networks.

The 679-meter-tall Merdeka 118 is the second-tallest building in the world after the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.