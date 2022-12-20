Joint naval exercise meant to show intent by Russia, China to respond to threats — Beijing

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. The China-Russia joint naval exercise Joint Sea is meant to demonstrate that the two countries are determined to jointly respond to security threats in the region and globally, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The joint exercise aims to demonstrate the determination and capability of the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats and maintain international and regional peace and stability," the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the exercise will be held in waters east of the sea area from Zhoushan to Taizhou, Zhejiang Province. Such interaction between the Chinese and Russian militaries is proof that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow has been deepening further, China’s top brass stressed.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Russia and China would hold the joint naval maneuvers from December 21 to December 27.

Russia’s Navy will be represented by the Varyag missile cruiser, the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, as well as by the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the Sovershenny.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy will send two destroyers, two patrol ships, an integrated supply ship and a diesel submarine to take part in the exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry added. The ministry also said that apart from ships, the drills would also involve naval aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet and the People’s Liberation Army Navy.