Macron says he plans phone call with Putin within next few days

PARIS, September 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expects to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

"It is envisaged that we will hold talks with Mr. Putin in the coming days, in particular on the nuclear issue," he told BFM TV on Tuesday.

The French leader reiterated that he had earlier discussed the nuclear safety issue with the Russian president and specified that the foreign ministers of the two countries had also discussed it. Macron said he would meet with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on that issue early on Wednesday. "Based on the results of this conversation, we will converse with Putin in the coming days," Macron specified.