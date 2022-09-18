By sending weapons to Ukraine, Greece gets embroiled in conflict — ex-premier

ATHENS, September 18. /TASS/. By selling weapons to Ukraine, Greece is becoming a part of the ongoing crisis in this country, the leader of the country’s main opposition party and former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said.

To Vima newspaper quoted Tsipras as saying in his address to the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair that his party was set to change Greece’s role on the international geopolitical arena if it wins the 2023 elections.

"We are here to again improve the country’s stance on the global geopolitical arena. Not as an unprotected outpost of the West, a country that sends weapons to Ukraine and becomes a part of the conflict, but as a power bringing peace and stability, a bridge but not an outpost," he said.

Tsipras sees Greece as "a country that can protect its sovereignty at any moment, without loud but empty words but with active and strategically-minded diplomacy <…>, not engaging in dead-end arms race, but making use of its position in the EU and other international alliances."

Tsipras’ Syriza-Progressive Alliance coalition, just like the ruling New Democracy party, does not support Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.