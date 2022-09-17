Ukrainian military detain seven students from Sri Lanka in Kharkov Region — official

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has detained seven students from Sri Lanka and taken them to an unknown destination, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration has said.

"Seven citizens of Sri Lanka, who studied at the Kupyansky Medical College, have been detained and taken to an unknown destination. Given the notorious methods the Ukrainian special services, we do not rule out provocations against the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov region," he said.