SCO countries condemn terrorist attacks — declaration

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member-states have condemned terrorist acts around the world and expressed their intention to continue to work to curb terrorism, actively eliminating the conditions for its proliferation, as follows from the Declaration of the Council of the SCO Heads of State adopted on Friday following the organization’s summit in Samarkand.

"The member states expressed their deep concern about the threat to security posed by terrorism, separatism and extremism in all of their forms and manifestations, and strongly condemned terrorist acts around the world," declaration reads.

The member-countries, "reaffirming their strong commitment to combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, are determined to continue to take active measures to eliminate the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, plug the loopholes for financing terrorism, suppress the recruitment activities and cross-border movement of terrorists, counter extremism, the radicalization of youth, the spread of terrorist ideology, as well as the elimination of ‘sleeper cells’ and places that the terrorists uses as safe havens."