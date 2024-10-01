UN peacekeepers argue Israel's operation in Lebanon violates its sovereignty

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Israel's ground operations in Lebanon violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said.

"Any crossing into Lebanon is in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of resolution 1701 [of the UN Security Council]," the press service of the agency said in a statement.

It also notes that on September 30, Israel informed UN peacekeepers of its intention to launch ground operations in Lebanon, but they remain in their positions "despite this dangerous development."

"Yesterday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon," the document emphasizes.

UNIFIL called on the parties to the conflict to desist from further actions leading to escalation, as they "will only lead to more violence and more bloodshed." "We strongly urge the parties to recommit to Security Council resolutions and 1701 (2006) as the only viable solution to bring back stability in this region," the statement reads.

On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon. However, Al Mayadeen later reported that there was no confirmation of the Israeli army crossing the Lebanese border.