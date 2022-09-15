EU extends sanctions against Russia, removes Zhirinovsky from blacklist

BRUSSELS, September 15. /TASS/. The European Union has enforced its decision to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, with late LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky removed from the blacklist, according to a respective decree by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday.

Apart from Zhirinovksy, former wife of businessman Mikhail Fridman Olga Ayziman and Alisher Usmanov’s sister Saodat Narzieva have been deleted from the list. Moreover, a number of technical amendments have been made.

The EU’s blacklist against Russia is the most extensive in history, with over 1,200 persons and 108 legal entities on it. It started to be compiled in March 2014, and since then the list has been constantly increasing. It includes government members, leading politicians, parliamentarians, security chiefs, businessmen, journalists, and public figures. They all are prohibited from entering the EU, whereas their accounts in the European Union are subject to arrest.