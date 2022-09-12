Official says US providing Kiev with data on Zaporozhye nuke plant for shelling

KEMEROVO, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday said that Washington was providing the Kiev regime with information on the location of critical facilities at the Zaporozhye NPP so that Ukrainian nationalists could shell them.

"A serious threat to radiation safety is posed by Ukrainian nationalists shelling critical facilities of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from heavy artillery supplied by NATO countries, with target detection being done by the US," he said at a meeting on national security in the Siberian Federal District.

"The consequences of these provocations can be quite catastrophic not only for the majority of the population in Ukraine and Russia, but also for Europe, and their scale can surpass the tragedies that occurred at the nuclear power plants in Chernobyl and Fukushima".